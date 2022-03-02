KYIV (CBS News) — Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky vowed Wednesday that Russia would not topple his government by pummeling Ukraine’s cities and civilians with missiles, but with pressure from unprecedented international sanctions against Moscow swelling by the day, that increasingly appeared to be Vladimir Putin’s strategy.
Zelensky said almost 6,000 members of Russia’s invading force had been killed since Putin launched his unprovoked war against Ukraine a week ago.
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said, meanwhile, that more than 2,000 civilians had been killed since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, and a government official said there were at least 21 children among the dead.