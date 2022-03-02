SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A shortage of Valley Transit Authority bus drivers is causing longer waits and delays for riders in Santa Clara County.

“If I’m going somewhere, I leave an hour and a half early, just in case I miss one bus so I can catch the next bus and I can get to my appointment on time,” said Lamar Bass, who depends on the bus service for shopping and appointments.

The VTA says it normally has 923 drivers, but the transit service is down 60 to 80 drivers. Officials say there aren’t enough of them left to keep up normal schedules.

“We have a serious shortage of bus operators right now and it is affecting our service unfortunately,” said VTA spokesperson Stacey Hendler-Ross.

The VTA says the pandemic and recent surges have affected hiring. Many drivers have moved up to other jobs at VTA, while some simply chose to quit what can be a good paying but high stress job.

“We’re doing everything we can to encourage people to apply for these positions,” Hendler-Ross said.

A big recruiting effort is currently underway to hire and train new drivers, with a special emphasis on hiring more women and people of color.

We went along for one of the training sessions in the VTA yard where new operators learn how to maneuver 30,000-pound buses in Silicon Valley traffic.

One of the new recruits just moved here from Las Vegas liked the wages, up to $38 an hour plus overtime.

“I heard that they pay well, had great benefits, a pension plan and you can hit top scale in 3 years’ time,” said [SOT Richard Rosa, Jr., a VTA Trainee.

VTA hopes to fill their ranks to keep up with a new surge in demand caused by more people returning to work and school as the pandemic wanes.

“We do see ridership increasing, so we need bus drivers now more than ever to fill those routes for the people who need our transit service,” Hendler-Ross said.