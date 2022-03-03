SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A house fire early Thursday morning in San Jose displaced five people, fire officials said.
The two-alarm fire was reported at 5:34 a.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Cherry Avenue.
Flames sparked inside the home and then spread to the attic and outside to trees on the property before crews were able to extinguish the blaze, according to the Fire Department.
No one was injured in the fire, and the American Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said.
