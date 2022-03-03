MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – A Contra Costa County Superior Court judge plans to sentence former Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall on Friday for shooting and killing 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda at the end of a slow-speed police pursuit back in 2018.

Hall was convicted of assault with a firearm Oct. 26, but the jury couldn’t reach a decision on one charge of manslaughter. He’s facing a possible 17-year prison sentence.

Hall shot 33-year-old Arboleda, a Newark resident, nine times as he attempted to drive away from Danville police on Nov. 3, 2018.

Arboleda led officers on a slow speed pursuit in 2018, after someone called police to report Arboleda knocked on their door. Arboleda, whose family said he was hospitalized earlier that year for mental illness, pulled over multiple times, only to drive away from police. At one point, officers drew their guns without shooting as Arboleda drove away.

Hall was only involved at the very end, when he pulled in front of Arboleda at the corner of Front and Diablo streets. He exited his car and stood near the Honda’s front right side. As Arboleda tried pulling away at 6 mph, Hall discharged his weapon 10 times, hitting Arboleda with nine bullets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hall’s lawyers said the officer was only trying to protect himself from an oncoming vehicle, though video shows that many of the shots came from the vehicle passenger side as Arboleda tried driving away. The car ended up crossing Diablo Road and colliding with an oncoming car.

An initial investigation by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office — which contracts with Danville for police services — cleared Hall of any wrongdoing.

Charges weren’t filed in the Arboleda case until Hall made more news by shooting and killing another man in March 2021 in Danville. Tyrell Wilson, a 32-year-old transient, died in the shooting near the Sycamore Valley Road overpass of Interstate Highway 680.

Police say Wilson approached Hall with a knife, which seems to be confirmed in bodycam video. Judge Terri Mockler ruled the Wilson case couldn’t be used against Hall during the Arboleda trial.

Authorities are still investigating the second shooting, and no charges have been filed.

Shortly after the October verdict, Contra Costa County agreed to pay $4.9 million to Arboleda’s family to settle a lawsuit.

Hall’s hearing starts at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the A.F. Bray Courts Building in Martinez.

