SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The KPIX 5 Weather Team has announced Friday will be an First Alert Weather Day due to the gusty winds expected.
A Wind Advisory will be in effect along the coast and in San Francisco from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday. Gusts will be in the 40-50 mph range, especially in the afternoon.
That’s strong enough to bring down large branches and cause power outages. Traffic on Bay Area bridges will also be affected by the winds.
While the Advisory doesn’t include inland parts of the Bay Area, strong gusts will be possible there as well, so the Advisory could be expanded by the National Weather Service.