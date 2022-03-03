SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A man riding a scooter in San Francisco’s Mission District died after a collision with a vehicle on Wednesday morning, police said.
The collision was first reported around 7:35 a.m. near the corner of Harrison and 22nd streets.
At the scene, officers found the injured victim lying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to police.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in the fatal collision, police said.
The San Francisco medical examiner’s office is working to identify the victim.
The investigation remains ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to call the Police Department's 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."
