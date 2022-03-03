MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A 45-year-old Morgan Hill woman has been arrested after an 18-month-old infant was rushed to the hospital suffering from injuries from a beating and a brain hemorrhage.
Morgan Hill police said Amy Christine Jones was being held in Santa Clara County jail on charges of child abuse with great bodily injury and inflicting injury upon a child.
Investigators said that on February 25, at approximately 12:35 p.m., police officers responded to the 500 block of E. Central Avenue, to investigate the report of an unresponsive child.
Officers arrived on scene and discovered the 18-month-old child was unconscious and had shallow breathing. They discovered the child had visible injuries on several parts of their body. The child was ultimately transported to Valley Medical Center for treatment where it was discovered they sustained a brain hemorrhage.
The investigation was ongoing, and anyone that may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sara Alanis at (669) 253-4957 or email at Sara.Alanis@morganhill.ca.gov.