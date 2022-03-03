WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A weather system offshore whipped up a line of showers and thunderstorms early Thursday that rolled through the San Francisco Bay Area from Palo Alto to Concord.
The National Weather Service issued two special weather statements for the East Bay warning of hail, gusty winds and lightning. Both expired by 9:15 a.m., but left behind reports of thunder and lightning especially in Danville.
Fire crews responded to a small blaze that may have been caused by a lightning strike in the foothills of Mt. Diablo. Strikes were also seen hitting the mountain, poles and trees.
As the system pivots out of the area, strong winds will begin howling through Northern California.
“A wind advisory has been issued along coastal Sonoma, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and into Santa Cruz counties for winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 35 to 50 mph from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday,” the weather service said.
“A series of weak weather systems will bring a return to colder winter conditions late Friday through this weekend,” the weather service said. “While some uncertainty remains for where snow falls especially by the weekend, anyone planning travel especially early Saturday should be prepared for areas of slick roads and possible delays.”