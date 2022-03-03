SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) recently secured $10.9 million in federal and state funding, which will go to customers as credits on their bills.
Customers will begin to see the credits around the end of the month, according to a news release issued by commission officials Wednesday morning.
The amounts will vary based on the past-due amounts for each customer.
Officials said the commission has also received $2.4 million in debt relief for CleanPowerSF customers.
The announcement comes a day after the commission launched a new program that provides a 25% discount on water and sewer services and a 30% discount on Hetch Hetchy Power services for households with low incomes.
The announcement comes a day after the commission launched a new program that provides a 25% discount on water and sewer services and a 30% discount on Hetch Hetchy Power services for households with low incomes.

Officials said the application process takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Customers can check their eligibility and apply for a water and sewer discount and for a Hetch Hetchy Power discount at the SFPUC website.
