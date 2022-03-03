SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in the city’s Mission District late Wednesday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., officers from the Mission Station responded to the 1800 block of Mission Street on reports of an assault. When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound.
Officers and medics who responded to the scene rendered aid to the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, police said. The victim's name has not been released.
No arrests have been made in the stabbing. A description of potential suspects was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD”.