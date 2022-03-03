MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Police in Morgan Hill on Thursday arrested a 14-year-old male suspect in connection with a brazen afternoon shooting that happened in January, according to authorities.
On January 16 at around 3:02 p.m., police officers in Morgan Hill responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of West Main Avenue and Crest Avenue. Arriving officers determined a verbal altercation between two male subjects led to one of them, described as a Hispanic male youth, brandishing a handgun and fired multiple times at the victim.
Police said the victim was not hit, but bullets struck a nearby business and a parked car. The male suspect fled east after the shooting and was not found by police.
An extensive investigation led to the identity of the suspect. On Thursday, officers saw the suspect riding an electric bicycle on Dewitt Avenue near East Edmundson Avenue. Police stopped the suspect, a 14-year year old male youth, and took him into custody without incident.
A search warrant later served at the suspect’s residence uncovered firearms, ammunition and metal knuckles were located. The juvenile suspect was later transported and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on charges of assault with a deadly weapon/firearm, the discharge firearm in a grossly negligent manner, possession of a concealable firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of metal knuckles.
Police noted this was the second juvenile arrested for shooting a firearm in recent weeks. A 13-year-old shooting suspect with a loaded 9mm handgun tucked in his waistband was arrested on Feb. 15 in connection with a shooting at a Morgan Hill market.
This investigation is ongoing, and anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Warren at: (669) 253-4894 or email at Ryan.Warren@morganhill.ca.gov.
Additionally, the information can be given anonymously via the Morgan Hill city website or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.