SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The San Francisco medical examiner’s office has identified a man killed in a stabbing on Tuesday in the city’s Mid-Market neighborhood earlier this week.

According to the medical examiner, the stabbing victim was 47-year-old San Francisco resident Nkrumah Smith.

Smith died in a stabbing that happened around 8:30 a.m. in the first block of Sixth Street, in front of a single room occupancy hotel, according to police.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrest has been made in the case, according to police.

Smith’s family has created a GoFundMe account to help raise money for his funeral. As of Thursday, the account has raised $1,820 of its $20,000 goal.

According to Smith’s family, Smith, who went by the nickname Kuma, was standing outside his job when the suspect stabbed him.

“Our family is still trying to get all of the information and process that Kuma is no longer here with us,” the account read. “Kuma was a loving father, brother, uncle, cousin, and honestly just a genuine human being. We are trying to process life and a world without our beloved Kuma, but we believe in our hearts that he is in a better and brighter place than the darkness this world offers us.”

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is asked to call the Police Department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

