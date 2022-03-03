KYIV (CBS News) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that his country’s vastly outnumbered defense forces were still holding their lines against Russia’s invasion after another night of punishing airstrikes.
“They wanted to destroy us so many times. They couldn’t. We’ve been through so much! And if someone thinks that, having overcome all this, Ukrainians will be frightened, broken or surrender — he knows nothing about Ukraine, and he has nothing to do in Ukraine,” Zelensky said in his latest video message. “We have nothing to lose but our own freedom.”
Zelensky said his country was receiving more weapons and other supplies daily from its international allies. The Biden administration, while unwilling to send U.S. troops or aircraft to help non-NATO member Ukraine directly, is supplying a lot of those weapons.