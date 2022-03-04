OAKLAND (BCN) – Oakland officials will commemorate slain journalist Chauncey Bailey on Saturday by naming part of a main thoroughfare after him.
At 14th and Alice streets at noon, officials will unveil Chauncey Bailey Way, which will stretch from Broadway to Lakeside Drive in downtown Oakland.READ MORE: Winter Wildfire Sparked In Shasta County; Community Told To Evacuate
Bailey, 57, was shot and killed on Aug. 2, 2007, at 14th and Alice streets near his office at the Oakland Post for stories he wrote on alleged corruption by a crime syndicate.
Bailey also lived in the neighborhood, Oakland police victim specialist Brigitte Cook said.READ MORE: UPDATE: San Francisco Unified Announces Lifting Of Mask Mandate On Campuses
Jurors found the former leader of Your Black Muslim Bakery Yusuf Bey IV guilty of ordering Bailey’s assassination. Bey IV was also convicted of ordering the killing of two others. Bey IV was sentenced to three life sentences without the possibility of parole.
The following year, Bailey was honored with George Polk Award, which honors journalists for exemplary reporting especially investigative work.
Family, colleagues and friends will also attend the commemoration. The City Council voted on July 28 of last year to honor Bailey with a street named after him.MORE NEWS: Newsom Orders State Agencies to Comply with Sanctions on Russia
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.