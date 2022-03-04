MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Former Police Officer Andrew Hall faces as much as 17 years in prison when he is sentenced Friday for the shooting death of Laudemer Arboleda at the end of a 2018 slow-speed police pursuit in Danville.

Hall was convicted of assault with a firearm at his Oct. 26 trial, but the jury couldn’t reach a decision on one charge of manslaughter.

Prosecutors had argued Hall used “excessive, unreasonable and unnecessary” force when he shot Arboleda nine times as he drove away from police during the slow-speed chase. Hall’s lawyers said the officer feared for his safety and asked the jury to sympathize with the officer’s need to make split-second decisions.

Police had repeatedly tried to pull Arboleda over after residents called police reporting a suspicious person knocking on doors. The incident ended at the intersection of Diablo Road and Front Street, with two police units behind Arboleda’s gray Honda Civic, and two in front, including Hall’s.

Arboleda was trying to pull between two police cars when Hall opened fire on the front driver’s side of Arboleda’s car.

“This is an historic moment,” said Arboleda family attorney Adante Pointer outside the courtroom shortly after the October verdict. “It is rare in this community that an officer is held accountable. We thank the jury for reaching the decision and providing a sense of justice now we just want the entire slice.”

Raw Video: Laudemer Arboleda Family Attorney Remarks Following Verdict in Andrew Hall Trial

Pointer added, Mr. Hall is be held accountable to the maximum extent under that law, which we understand is 17 years, and he should have to serve each one in a California penitentiary.”

Shortly after the October verdict, Contra Costa County agreed to pay $4.9 million to Arboleda’s family to settle a lawsuit.

An initial investigation by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office — which contracts with Danville for police services — cleared Hall of any wrongdoing.

Charges weren’t filed in the Arboleda case until Hall made more news by shooting and killing another man in March 2021 in Danville. Tyrell Wilson, a 32-year-old transient, died in the shooting near the Sycamore Valley Road overpass of Interstate Highway 680.

Police say Wilson approached Hall with a knife, which seems to be confirmed in bodycam video. Judge Terri Mockler ruled the Wilson case couldn’t be used against Hall during the Arboleda trial.

Authorities are still investigating the second shooting, and no charges have been filed.

