ECHO SUMMIT (CBS SF) — A massive rockslide of tons of boulders and debris was blocking Highway 50 at Echo Summit early Friday, shutting down a major weekend traffic route into South Lake Tahoe.
Slowing the clearing process, Caltrans said, was a potent Winter storm expected to dump as much as half a foot of snow and also batter the summit with gusty winds.
READ MORE: Looted Gold Ingots From 1700s Shipwreck Returned To French Government
Exclusive look #2👀Drilling operations continue despite frigid temperatures.🥶 Drilling operations longer than expected due to the massive size of the boulder on US-50 @ Echo Summit in @CountyElDorado. @CaltransHQ @CA_Trans_Agency @CHPPlacerville @CHPSouthLake @CHP_Truckee pic.twitter.com/ARuriAjyZW
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 4, 2022
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory predicting hazardous mountain travel and encourages motorists to avoid traveling Friday afternoon through at least Saturday morning. Meteorologists are predicting four to eight inches of snow over the higher peaks above 4,000 feet and one to four inches above 2,500 feet.
The California Highway Patrol was turning eastbound motorists around at Sly Park Road and Sierra-at-Tahoe, and detouring westbound travelers at State Route 89 Junction and Meyers. Motorists were advised to use I-80 as an alternate route.READ MORE: Former Danville Police Officer Faces Prison Time In Fatal Shooting Of Laudemer Arboleda
The slide was reported around 6 p.m. Thursday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Caltrans said crews worked throughout the night prepping for blasting operations by drilling holes into the boulder. Crews were scheduled to perform the blasting operation Friday morning and repair guard rail damaged by the rocks.MORE NEWS: Ways to Help the Ukrainian People
Once crews have deemed the conditions are safe for motorists, Caltrans will reopen the roadway.