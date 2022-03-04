SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Unified School District on Friday announced plans to ease the requirement to wear masks on campus over the next several weeks.
The district announced that masking policy at middle and high schools will shift from required to “strongly recommended” March 12. Meanwhile, the requirement will be dropped at remaining sites, including elementary schools on April 2, as students return from Spring Break.READ MORE: Modesto Mom Admits To Teaming Up Death Row Son To Rip Off Stimulus Checks
“We are starting with middle and high schools, where there are higher vaccination rates, in order to give more time for families of younger students to get their children vaccinated,” Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said in a statement.
“We recognize changes in masking and contact tracing practices will be a transition for our community. Throughout this pandemic we have had to constantly change but I trust we are moving in the right direction when we follow the science,” Matthews went on to say.READ MORE: Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Return To Office Beginning On April 11
Earlier this week, California health officials announced that face coverings would no longer be required on school campuses on March 12, but counties and school districts could implement stricter requirements.
Soon after the state’s announcement, SFUSD said “no changes” were going into effect as the state lifted its mandate, despite announcements by Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco Department of Public Health that they would align with the state’s new guidance.MORE NEWS: Russia Says It's Blocking Access To Facebook
SFUSD officials on Friday also announced that group contract tracing would go into effect later this month, allowing students who are close contacts to stay in school and test unless they develop COVID-19 symptoms.