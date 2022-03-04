REDDING (KPIX) — A new wildfire in Shasta County prompted mandatory evacuation orders Friday afternoon in yet another sign of what we may be facing all year long thanks to a dry winter following years of drought.
The Flanagan Fire in Shasta County had burned roughly 40 acres and was 40 percent controlled on Friday night. Evacuation orders were lifted shortly before 10 p.m. Friday.
It is believed to have been caused when a controlled burn got out of control. According to Santa Rosa fire marshal Paul Lowenthal, such burns, if done right, are essential in fighting major fires.
“The goal is to let activities like that occur. Again, they are beneficial and we’re going to be even looking at prescribed fire in Santa Rosa,” Lowenthal said.
The key is to make sure conditions are right with no wind.
“Right now when you look at our brush and heavy timber, we’re lacking the rainfall. Fuels are drier than they should be and we’re breaking records,” Lowenthal explained.
Officially, the fire season hasn’t started and firefighters are hoping more rain will come before it arrives. There’s a possibility this year will see the earliest start to the wildfire season.
“It’s definitely been a concern of ours. We continue to get those forecasts where they start to mention the rain is looking pretty good when they look at the long range forecast and then, as it gets closer, we’re seeing those precipitation amounts back off,” Lowenthal said.