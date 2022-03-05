FREMONT (CBS SF) — A student was found dead Friday morning at the California School for the Blind in Fremont, the California Highway Patrol said.
Staffers at the school visited a student’s dorm room around 7:30 a.m. and found the student unresponsive, according to CHP officer Andrew Barclay.
Paramedics pronounced the student dead.
Detectives from the CHP’s Golden Gate Division Investigative Services Unit are investigating, Barclay said.
