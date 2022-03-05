Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
FREMONT (CBS SF) — A student was found dead Friday morning at the California School for the Blind in Fremont, the California Highway Patrol said.

Staffers at the school visited a student’s dorm room around 7:30 a.m. and found the student unresponsive, according to CHP officer Andrew Barclay.

School for the Blind in Fremont

School for the Blind in Fremont. (Google Street View)

Paramedics pronounced the student dead.

Detectives from the CHP’s Golden Gate Division Investigative Services Unit are investigating, Barclay said.

