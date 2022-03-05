SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three individuals were discovered dead on the streets of San Francisco’s Mission District early Saturday morning, victims of a potential drug overdose, authorities said.
San Francisco police said officers responded to the 3400 block of 19th Street at approximately 7:52 a.m. to check on the well being of three individuals.READ MORE: Gunfire Erupts At Party Inside Oakland Hotel; Three Teens Injured
When they arrived, they discovered all three unresponsive. The officers and a responding emergency medical team rendered aid, but could not revive the three who were declared dead at the scene.
Officers obtained information that the people may have suffered a drug overdose. The Medical Examiner office will determine the exact cause of death.
San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who represents the Mission, tweeted: “3 people just died from OD (according to SFFD cocaine laced with fentanyl) on 19th St in the Mission. The tragedy of this crisis knows no bounds. We must do everything in our power to save people from this deadly epidemic.”READ MORE: San Francisco Bartender Critically Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver
In San Francisco, roughly 1,310 people died from drug overdoses in 2020 and 2021. Nearly three-quarters of the victims were found to have fentanyl in their systems.
Authorities said that in California, the number of deaths attributed to fentanyl increased from 239 in 2016 to 3,946 in 2020.
The identity of the three was being withheld pending notification of next to kin.MORE NEWS: Officials Warn Of Unstable Slopes On Highway 50 Above Echo Summit
Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.