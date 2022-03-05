SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — NCAA Tourney fever has finally returned to the Hilltop. USF Men’s basketball is on the verge of being selected for the tournament for the first time since 1998.
Head coach Todd Golden was in junior high the last time the program qualified.
“I was 13 at that point,” he said after practice on Thursday. “It has been a really long time. And in my 6 years here, it’s been something we’ve worked towards.”
The Dons have 23 wins heading into the West Coast Conference Tournament. It is their highest win total since the program was reinstated in the 1980's. While they still have more games between now and Selection Sunday they can't help think of what it'll be like to have their name called.
“Growing up you always watch those Cinderella teams and wonder how they’re doing it,” said USF guard Jamaree Bouyea. “You believe in the March madness magic a little bit.”
But Golden doesn't just want his team to make the field of 68.
“Our team has potential to make a deep run when we get into the tournament,” he said.