SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon in which a man was wounded.
The incident took place just after 2 p.m. near Felipe Avenue and Olinder Court, north of Story Road and not far from the interchange for Interstates 280 and 680 and Highway 101.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to police, the man’s condition has stabilized during the last several hours and he is now expected to survive his injuries.
There are no suspects at this time.
