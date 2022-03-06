SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Members of the anti-war group Code Pink rallied in front of the Ferry Building in San Francisco on Sunday calling for a cease-fire in Ukraine and criticizing the approach of the U.S. and other western nations.

“NATO, it’s threatening peace,” said Cynthia Papermaster, a Bay Area coordinator for Code Pink: Women for Peace. “We would like to see a real security agreement for Europe and not based on militarism.”

Papermaster and other speakers agreed with much of the world and demanded Russian troops leave Ukraine. But they also had choice words for some of those trying to end the conflict. Code Pink members said that halting funding for the Pentagon would be a step toward peace.

“Not just in Ukraine, we’re against war in Yemen, we’re against what we did in Afghanistan, we’re against war,” Papermaster told KPIX.

A large crowd gathered on the median along the Embarcadero across from the Ferry Building. Not everyone agreed with the policies advocated by Code Pink. Some argued that recent events in Ukraine should make nations double-down on western alliances.

“Right now is the time to stand up. I’m all for peace but when you’re under violent attacking of civilians, that’s the wrong time to propose peace,” said Gil Zilderstein, a San Francisco resident who showed up at the Ferry Building to show his support for Ukraine. “NATO needs to be expanded. What’s happening now proves why NATO is so important all these years.”

Among the marchers and hand-painted signs, musicians performed songs to show more support for Ukraine and artists painted a mural on the ground. Organizers of the project said they were told a prominent artist from Ukraine had much of her work destroyed in the Russian invasion.

“(This is) a way of visually showing a prayer for the people and sending some love,” said David Solnite, a local artist who helped with the mural. “Our message is that you can’t destroy culture because it’s in our blood and it goes across borders.”

Code Pink organizers were glad to see the artwork alongside their rally. They believe there is worldwide unity among citizens to end the war. They also offered a cautious take on the steps the U.S. has taken against Russia.

“The Russians don’t want war, the Ukrainians don’t want war, people in the United States don’t want war. War is not the answer,” Papermaster said. “Sanctions can kill and harm ordinary people who don’t have much say in what their government does.”

Some worried that inaction overseas will have drastic consequences closer to home.

“I think Americans need to support the freedom of Ukraine, partly for the sake of Ukraine, partly because, if we allow it to happen there, it will happen here eventually,” Zilderstein said.