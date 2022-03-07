Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose Fire Department and utility crews have responded to a gas leak in Downtown San Jose Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, the leak was reported in the area of West San Carlos Street and Woz Way, near Discovery Meadow and the Children’s Discovery Museum, shortly after 1 p.m. San Jose firefighters said initial reports indicate that the leak resulted form a gas line being struck during construction work.

As of about 3 p.m., crews with Pacific Gas & Electric are on the scene.

The light rail station at Children’s Discovery Museum has reportedly been closed as a result and delays have also been reported on bus lines through the area. The museum is not open on Mondays.

No evacuations have been ordered. Police are assisting with traffic control on San Carlos Street between Almaden Avenue and Woz Way, and Woz Way between San Carlos Street and Park Avenue.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.