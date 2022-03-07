SAN PABLO (CBS SF/BCN) – A fire that started in the garage of a San Pablo condominium complex Monday morning spread to the unit above, thereby displacing three residents, according to fire officials.
There were no injuries in the fire, which was reported about 6:20 a.m. in the 2500 block of El Portal Drive, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.READ MORE: Apple Prepares To Unveil Product Updates Amid Turbulent Stock Market
Investigators are trying to determine what sparked the blaze. The unit above the garage was gutted, displacing residents there, and an adjacent unit had water and smoke damage, according to a fire district spokesman. Both were deemed uninhabitable.
READ MORE: Electrical Fire Shuts Down Service On BART's Richmond Line
While all residents managed to escape the fire, it’s not known whether a dog was inside and crews were looking for the pet.
The fire was knocked down as of 7 a.m. and crews were working on overhauling the scene.MORE NEWS: CHP Responds To Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 Near Novato
