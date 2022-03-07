RICHMOND (CBS SF/BCN) — BART service on the busy Richmond line came to a halt during Monday morning’s commute as crews dealt with an electrical fire.
Transit officials sent out an alert at about 6:30 a.m. reporting the electrical fire between the Richmond and Downtown Berkeley stations. An AC Transit bus bridge has been set up to help stranded commuters get to their destinations elsewhere in the East Bay and San Francisco as ridership steadily increases as more companies are returning to office work.
There was no ETA as to when the trains would return to normal service.
When asked if Monday's issue was related to a Sunday disruption of service in the same line, BART spokesman Jim Allison told KPIX it was "too soon to determine."
On Sunday, a power outage caused lengthy travel delays on the line. Power was restored as of 11:45 a.m., but BART ran only Orange Line trains (Richmond to Berryessa) on the line for several hours.