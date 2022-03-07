MONTEREY COUNTY (BCN) – The Monterey County Health Department has issued advisories for county beaches due to bacteria found in beach samples taken from Lovers Point Beach on Wednesday.
County officials said Lovers Point Beach is under advisory due to high indicator bacteria found in the samples taken.
The beach will remain under advisory until samples indicate bacteria are at safe levels for recreational water contact in accordance with state guidelines.
In addition, all Monterey County beaches have been posted with a rain advisory, and the public is advised not to have ocean water contact for three days after a rain event, officials said.
The higher levels of bacteria have been associated with an increased potential risk of illness.
Officials said the various sources of bacteria can include marine life and other animals, rainfall runoff, runoff from storm drains and human activity.
Rainfall is associated with increased bacteria levels from runoff in areas with man-made and natural storm drains including culverts, streams and rivers.
