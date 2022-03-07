Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Oakland, Oakland Hills, Oakland news, Rescue

OAKLAND (BCN) — Two workers were rescued Monday morning following a fall from a roof in Oakland, fire officials said.

Just after 8 a.m. firefighters responded to the 7100 block of Thorndale Drive following the 75-foot fall.

READ MORE: Silicon Valley Firms Ramp Up Efforts To Return Workers To Office

Crews executed a hillside rescue, and the workers were taken to a hospital, according to the fire department.

READ MORE: SF-Based Ukrainian Chef, Food Writer Hosts Benefits To Help Refugees From Her Homeland

Fire officials did not provide any details on the workers’ conditions.

MORE NEWS: SF DA Boudin, Legislators Push Bill Stopping Law Enforcement From Misusing Rape Victims' DNA

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.