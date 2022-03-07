OAKLAND (BCN) — Two workers were rescued Monday morning following a fall from a roof in Oakland, fire officials said.
Just after 8 a.m. firefighters responded to the 7100 block of Thorndale Drive following the 75-foot fall.
Crews executed a hillside rescue, and the workers were taken to a hospital, according to the fire department.
Fire officials did not provide any details on the workers' conditions.
