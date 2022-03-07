OAKLEY (CBS SF) — Police in Oakley on Monday announced that two suspects have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last week.
The charges are related to a fatal shooting that occurred March 2 on Carpenter Road in the city of Oakley.
At 8:30 a.m. that morning, detectives from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a house on the 1400 block of Carpenter Road. The search warrant was issued in regards to weapons and illegal drugs.
The detectives discovered a deceased male victim inside the home and determined he had died from gunshot wounds. The shooting victim has not been identified.
Detectives detained two people who were contacted in the home, one of whom had suffered a non-life-threatening injury from a gunshot.
Those two people were later arrested and charged in connection with the homicide. 32-year-old Oakley resident Billy Bruce Cole was charged with first degree murder, while 27-year-old West Sacramento resident Anastashia Wilfong was charged with being an accessory after the fact.
Authorities