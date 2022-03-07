By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One of the most unique sounding bands on San Francisco’s experimental punk rock fringe, Pins of Light plays it’s first show in over three years at the Ivy Room with fellow noise punks the Birth Defects and Frisco.

Pins of Light features a talented quartet of musicians with solid pedigrees including former and current members of such noted SF bands as Dead and Gone, Triclops!, Hightower, Peace Creep and Psychic Hit. Armed with a desire to push the boundaries of heavy music, the group put out it’s eponymous debut for Alternative Tentacles in 2012.

The album showcased bassist Shane Baker’s growling vocal delivery and a sound that split the difference between two bands anchored by late bass legend Lemmy Kilmister: the pulsing, riff-driven space rock of Hawkwind and the pummeling, raucous attack of Motörhead. The band is rounded out by the twin guitar attack of Jake Palladino and Ravi Durbeej and powerhouse drummer Phil Becker, who has also had a hand in the recording and engineering of most of the quartet’s records.

In 2016, the group self-released a second collection of songs entitled Home that boasts more sci-fi sound effects and some of the group’s most compelling songwriting yet including the feverish anthem “Adoration,” arguably the best Killing Joke song not released by Killing Joke in the last decade.

For this rare show at the Ivy Room in Albany this Friday — the band’s first performance since being one of the last rock acts to take the stage at the Elbo Room in San Francisco’s Mission District prior to its closure on Jan. 1, 2019 — Pins of Light will be joined by LA punk crew the Birth Defects.

Led by SF expatriate Jason Finazzo, the Birth Defects initially featured former guitarist for Thee Oh Sees Petey Dammit, ex-Bleached bassist Jonathan Safley and drummer Jason Gerkin (who played with Shiner, Hum and Molly McGuire). The high-octane group issued its ferocious Ty Segall-produced debut First 8 Mistakes on Ghost Ramp Records in 2015 to rave reviews. Blasting out of speakers at breakneck tempos, chaotic anthems like album opener “The Walls” and self-destructive celebration “Party Suicide” captured the frantic spirit of early efforts by Zeke, the Dwarves and REO Speedealer mixed with elements of ’90s noise-rock that recalled Unsane and the Jesus Lizard (particularly on “Bricks”).

Finazzo would eventually put together a completely different trio line-up with drummer Anthony Drinkwater (who also plays in LA psychobilly band the Rocketz) and madman Danish bassist Philip Neilsen — whose resume includes stints in proto-punk band Swarming Orchids, southern rock trio Grit and synth-pop group Tic Tic Boom among other projects — touring the U.S. extensively with the Coathangers. Legend of the Seagullmen guitarist Tim Dawson joined the Birth Defects in 2017, filling out the line-up that recorded the band’s sophomore effort for Ghost Ramp, Everything is Fine, that was released in January of 2018.

While still featuring some of the hectic punk mayhem that has become the band’s trademark (“YOLF” and “Lost Control”), the new recording explores decidedly weirder sounds ranging from the heavily processed guitar on “Endless Pain” and the dramatic tempo shift on the sludgy “Dyelisiem” to the chanted vocals on the swirling psychedelic dirge “Sunday Morning Mantra” that closes the album. The band went on an extended hiatus after touring behind that record, but is returning to play two gigs at Finazzo’s former home base.

Opening the show is SF noise-rock favorites Frisco. The latest project of a local crew of punk and metal veterans including singer Bob McDonald and guitarist Andy Oglesby of sadly defunct SF post-punk outfit Hank IV, ex-Acid King/Altamont drummer Joey Osbourne and former Lost Goat guitarist Eric Peterson (bassist Jason Ricci rounds out the quintet), Frisco first came together in 2017.

Taking a decidedly different direction than one might expect of a band featuring a pair of heavyweight stoner-metal players, Frisco explores a hard-swinging style of knotty noise punk topped by McDonald’s tuneful, manic vocals that split the difference between PiL-era John Lydon and the lurching unpredictability of the aforementioned Yow. The band plays tunes from its debut album Love Songs for Phantom Limbs along with songs from its forthcoming second album.

Pins of Light with Birth Defects and Frisco

Friday, March 11, 8 p.m. $10

The Ivy Room