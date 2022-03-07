OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police were investigating a robbery outside a hotel in Oakland Monday.
It happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway outside the Marriott Hotel.
According to police the victim was loading camera equipment into a vehicle when 3 individuals approached and stole the items. The suspects fled in a vehicle. When the victim tried to run after them, the driver ran over the victim’s foot.
So far, there are no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland Police Department’s Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326.