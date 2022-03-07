SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Police in Santa Rosa said they are searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping case, after a 12-year-old girl said she was attacked while walking to school Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Calistoga Road and Piedmont Drive around 8:30 a.m.

According to police, the victim was walking along Calistoga Road when the suspect, who was in his car, made a U-turn and stopped by the girl. The suspect then opened the passenger door, threatened the girl and tried to pull her into the vehicle.

Police said the girl was able to fight off the suspect and run back home. She was not physically injured.

The suspect was last seen driving north on Calistoga Road. He is being described as a balding man with a beard in his late 40s or early 50s, about 5’8″ tall, with a thin build. Police said the suspect was wearing a tan shirt with an emblem on the left side of his chest and torn blue jeans.

He was seen driving an older black BMW sedan with no front license plate.

Following the incident, police said they are working with nearby schools to provide additional security during arrival and dismissal for the next several days.

“The Santa Rosa Police Department and school administrators are committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students,” police said in a statement.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack is asked to contact Santa Rosa Police at 707-528-5222. Residents who may have surveillance footage around the time of the incident are being asked to contact the department’s Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Team at 707-543-3595. Tips are also being accepted online.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.