STOCKTON (BCN) – A motorist was shot at Sunday night in Stockton by someone who had been following her, police said.
Police said the 49-year-old woman was driving near Pershing Avenue and Hammer Lane at 8:20 p.m. when a car began following her.READ MORE: Santa Rosa Police Search For Suspect In Attempted Kidnapping Of 12-Year-Old Walking To School
The suspect shot at the woman’s car, striking the rear window. No injuries were reported.READ MORE: SF DA Boudin, Legislators Push Bill Stopping Law Enforcement From Misusing Rape Victims' DNA
No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of the suspect.MORE NEWS: Crews Respond To Gas Leak In Downtown San Jose
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.