STOCKTON (BCN) – A motorist was shot at Sunday night in Stockton by someone who had been following her, police said.

Police said the 49-year-old woman was driving near Pershing Avenue and Hammer Lane at 8:20 p.m. when a car began following her.

The suspect shot at the woman’s car, striking the rear window. No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of the suspect.

