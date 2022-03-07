KYIV (CBS News) — Top officials from Ukraine’s government sat down for a third round of negotiations on Monday with a Russian delegation, and an adviser to Ukraine’s president said “small positive shifts” had been made on efforts to set up safe passage for civilians to flee cities.
On Day 12 of the invasion, Russia’s ground forces were seemingly stalled north of the capital city of Kyiv and making limited progress around other major cities.
That slow advance has left Moscow to rely on a barrage of artillery in a bid to pummel Ukrainians into submission.