SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The Chase Center and the Golden State Warriors announced Tuesday that fans will no longer need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for entry, in wake of an updated order by public health officials.
"For patrons aged two and older, beginning immediately, 'up-to-date on vaccination' will mean two weeks removed from the final dose of a CDC-approved vaccine," the team said Tuesday. The booster requirement was enacted on February 3.
Patrons age 2 and older are still required to show proof of vaccination of the initial two shots or present a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Fans can show proof of vaccination through the CLEAR Health Pass app or present a physical or digital copy of their vaccine card, along with proper ID.
For those who are not up to date on vaccines, officials said antigen test results from within 24 hours of the event or PCR tests within 48 hours will be accepted.
The new entry rules are in effect beginning with Tuesday night's game between the Warriors and Clippers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Additional details about the new entry requirements, including the latest guidance on mask wearing inside the arena, can be found on the Chase Center website.