VALLEJO (KPIX) — At an explosive city council meeting in Vallejo Tuesday night, family members of 2 men gunned down by Vallejo Police stopped the meeting to have their voices heard.

This was the city’s first in-person city council meeting in a couple of months.

Family members of Ronell Foster and Willie McCoy, carrying the pain of losing their loved ones had a message for city lawmakers.

Just about 20 minutes into the council meeting, David Harrison, the cousin of Willie McCoy wanted to bring attention to a series of police killings in Vallejo. Since 2010, 19 people have been killed by Vallejo Police.

“This is not excessive force, this is serial killers, these are murderers with badges,” says Harrison.

Willie McCoy was gunned down in 2019 as officers fired 55 rounds into his car while he was sleeping. Officers say he reached for his gun.

Paula McGowan lost her son Ronell Foster in 2018 after getting into a struggle with a Vallejo Police officer. The raw emotion of the hurt and anger was evident.

This comes as the city council heard an agenda item on a $30 million loan to build a new police department by the marina.

McCoy’s family attorney was also here to ask the council to fire the officers involved in the badge bending scandal where they allegedly bended the tips of badges after a fatal officer involved shooting. The family though says that’s not enough.

“I want true justice, I want real justice. What happens to me, my father or one of my brothers if they do the same things these cops did, they’re on death row,” says Harrison.

Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams was at the meeting. KPIX 5 asked him for a comment on the story, but were told he would not be speaking Tuesday night.