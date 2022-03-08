SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A cool start Tuesday, but temperatures will warm up nicely – mid to upper 60s around the Bay, low 70s inland.
Back to near-average temperatures in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Some passing clouds on Wednesday, no rain expected.
Gusty onshore winds will develop Wednesday afternoon. Those winds will pivot to an offshore direction on Thursday, and the humidity will be very low. 40-50mph wind gusts and humidity lower than 20% spells an elevated wildfire threat. We’ll be monitoring Thursday as a potential Alert Day.
Next chance of showers doesn’t arrive until Saturday night – best chance will be for the North Bay.