SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Nearly two years after a San Francisco man was gunned down in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood, a reward has been offered leading to an arrest in the case.
According to San Francisco Police, 35-year-old Mark Anthony Hughes was found shot on Jones Street on March 14, 2020, shortly before 2 a.m. Jones was shot multiple times and despite life-saving efforts from first responders, died at the scene from his injuries.
Additional details about the shooting or any potential suspects was not immediately available.
Police have authorized a $25,000 for information in the case.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sgt. Francis Graves of the department’s homicide detail at 415-553-9099 during business hours. Tips are also accepted at the SFPD tipline at 415-575-4444 or by texting “TIP411,” beginning the message with “SFPD”.