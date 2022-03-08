MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Police in Mountain View are searching for a bicyclist suspected of sexual battery against two women who were walking early Tuesday morning.
Around 6:45 a.m., the victims were walking along the 1100 block of Clark Avenue. According to police, the suspect rode by and slapped them on their buttocks.
As he rode away, the suspect made suggestive comments. He was last seen heading towards El Camino Real.
Police released photos of the suspect. In the photos, he appeared to have dark hair, dark shorts, a dark t-shirt and had a face covering.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Detective Jason Roldan of the Mountain View Police at 650-903-6624.