Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Big-Rig, Crash, San Mateo, SR-92

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — An overturned big rig blocked all westbound lanes of SR-92 near San Mateo Tuesday afternoon.

The crash, which occurred near Lifemark Road, was first reported just after 1 p.m.

There was no estimate for when the crash would be removed as of press time.

This story will be updated.