SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — An overturned big rig blocked all westbound lanes of SR-92 near San Mateo Tuesday afternoon.
The crash, which occurred near Lifemark Road, was first reported just after 1 p.m.
Crash SR-92 at Lifemark
Westbound lanes are currently blocked by an overturned big rig with no estimated time of opening. Expect delays and use alternate routes. 91-S3
The message was sent from the San Mateo County Alert System (SMC Alert). …https://t.co/g8mfXjZmJV pic.twitter.com/PCav8OXZ42
— San Mateo County Harbor District (@SMHarbor) March 8, 2022
There was no estimate for when the crash would be removed as of press time.
This story will be updated.