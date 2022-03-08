By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A couple of high-octane punk bands share the stage for an afternoon of loud guitars and free barbecue at the Bottom of the Hill Sunday.

The Subliminal Sunday Afternoon BBQ Show (sponsored by Subliminal SF, rsw and Sierra Nevada) brings together an entertaining line-up of NorCal and SoCal acts. An all-star proto-punk venture, Bay Area band Very Paranoia features Hot Lunch drummer Rob Alper on guitar (he also played in SLA, the Fells and the Sermon) as well as members of late lamented punk/metal greats Annihilation Time (bassist Chris Grande and recent addition Jamie Sanitate on guitar), Assemble Head in Sunburst Sound (drummer Jefferson Marshall) and Dragon Rojo/Salem Lights (singer Cory Linstrum).

After coming together in 2018, Very Paranoia released its debut 7-inch single on German psych/punk imprint Who Can You Trust Records. In 2021, the group followed up with their first eponymous full-length that features lean, two-minute blasts of primitive ferocity that genuflects at the altar or the MC5 and Aussie punk pioneers the Saints.

While Alper was unable to make recent local live dates, a spot opening for psychedelic power trio Earthless in Berkeley last month proved Very Paranoia could still deliver the goods as a quartet. For this afternoon show at the Bottom of the Hill, the band will be joined by LA punk crew the Birth Defects.

Led by SF expatriate Jason Finazzo, the Birth Defects issued its ferocious Ty Segall-produced debut First 8 Mistakes on Ghost Ramp Records in 2015 to rave reviews. Blasting out of speakers at breakneck tempos, chaotic anthems like album opener “The Walls” and self-destructive celebration “Party Suicide” captured the frantic spirit of early efforts by Zeke, the Dwarves and REO Speedealer mixed with elements of ’90s noise-rock that recalled Unsane and the Jesus Lizard (particularly on “Bricks”).

Finazzo would eventually put together a completely different trio line-up with drummer Anthony Drinkwater (who also plays in LA psychobilly band the Rocketz) and madman Danish bassist Philip Nielsen — whose resume includes stints in proto-punk band Swarming Orchids, southern rock trio Grit and synth-pop group Tic Tic Boom among other projects — touring the U.S. extensively with the Coathangers. Legend of the Seagullmen guitarist Tim Dawson joined the Birth Defects in 2017, filling out the line-up that recorded the band’s sophomore effort for Ghost Ramp, Everything is Fine, that was released in January of 2018.

While still featuring some of the hectic punk mayhem that has become the band’s trademark (“YOLF” and “Lost Control”), the new recording explores decidedly weirder sounds ranging from the heavily processed guitar on “Endless Pain” and the dramatic tempo shift on the sludgy “Dyelisiem” to the chanted vocals on the swirling psychedelic dirge “Sunday Morning Mantra” that closes the album.

The band went on an extended hiatus after touring behind that record, but has since reconvened as a trio with Nielsen and Drinkwater staying in the line-up. While the Birth Defects have finished writing new material for their third album, the band has not started laying down tracks yet.

With Nielsen tied up touring with the band Dopesick, journeyman bassist Pancho Tomaselli — who has played with everyone from War, Tower of Power, Eric Burdon and the Animals and monster metal drummer Dave Lombardo’s band Philm, a group Tomaselli has continued with since Lombardo left, currently with Drinkwater on drums — will be filling in during this gig in Finazzo’s former Bay Area home base. Blues-influenced SF hard-rock trio Bad Lemon opens the show with local DJ Sasquatch Borracho playing records before and between bands. Free barbecue provided by Sierra Nevada will be available while supplies last.

Very Paranoia with The Birth Defects and Bad Lemon

Sunday, March 13, 3 p.m. $12-$15

Bottom of the Hill