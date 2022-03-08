ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF/BCN) – The teachers’ union said members will strike Thursday if the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District fails to agree to a fact finder’s recommendations issued last week to resolve the dispute.

“Giving official notice was a monumental decision, but the Board and District are the ones forcing this strike because they are not willing to accept the State-managed Fact Finding neutral Chairperson’s recommendation for a settlement,” the Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association posted on Facebook Tuesday. “We stand firm in not accepting an off-schedule bonus.”

According to a Monday news release from Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association, the fact finder’s recommendations more than double the district’s last offer by proposing a three-year contract with raises of 6% in the first year, 5% in the second year and the statutory cost-of-living adjustment projected to be 3.61% in year three.

The dispute has been brewing since last year. In November, teachers authorized a strike if a settlement was not reached, before the fact finder was brought in.

But the union also promised to try to avoid going on strike.

“We will continue to work on averting this strike by sharing information with the Board on how and why they should accept the Fact Finding report, dismantle the inaccuracies in Dr. Perez’s Friday’s email to the community, and disprove the scare tactics the District is using by proposed cuts on the Board’s Tuesday Agenda,” the union’s Facebook post stated.

The union also asked supporters to come out in force at the school board meeting Tuesday evening at Tuesday’s Board meeting at Rancho Cotate High School.

