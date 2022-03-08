SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Fire officials have lifted an evacuation order in the city’s Sunnyside neighborhood after a ruptured gas line was capped, according to authorities.
The gas leak was first reported by San Francisco Muni in connection with reroutes for the 43 bus line shortly before 5 p.m. at Foerster and Flood due to a report of a gas leak.
The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management also confirmed SF Fire Department activity in the area of Hearst Avenue and Foerster Street.
The SFFD later confirmed that a four-inch gas line ruptured in the area.
GAS LEAK WITH EVACUATIONS
FOERSTER ST/HEARST AVE- 4” GAS LINE RUPTURED — NO INJURIES— EVACUATIONS IN THE IMMEDIATE AREA (DOOR TO DOOR NOTIFICATIONS ALREADY MADE FOR EVACS) AVOID AREA— PIO ENROUTE pic.twitter.com/GWN1fE4Iw9
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 9, 2022
While there were no injuries reported, firefighters did evacuate the immediate area, notifying residents by going door to door.
Police said the incident was resolved as of around 6:35 p.m.
UPDATE: https://t.co/n9dDtRwkJR pic.twitter.com/3SC3sOq3OH
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 9, 2022