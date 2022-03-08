Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Gas leak, Gas Line Rupture, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department, Sunnyside

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Fire officials have lifted an evacuation order in the city’s Sunnyside neighborhood after a ruptured gas line was capped, according to authorities.

The gas leak was first reported by San Francisco Muni in connection with reroutes for the 43 bus line shortly before 5 p.m. at Foerster and Flood due to a report of a gas leak.

READ MORE: Businesses Near Oracle Park Concerned About MLB Lockout

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management also confirmed SF Fire Department activity in the area of Hearst Avenue and Foerster Street.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Man Wrestles Woman To Ground In Oakland Parking Lot, Flees With Her Purse

The SFFD later confirmed that a four-inch gas line ruptured in the area.

While there were no injuries reported, firefighters did evacuate the immediate area, notifying residents by going door to door.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Newsom Delivers Optimistic Message, Promises Tax Rebate in State of the State

Police said the incident was resolved as of around 6:35 p.m.