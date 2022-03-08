SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – After years of budget shortfalls, Mayor Sam Liccardo said the city of San Jose has a $27 million surplus.
The surplus gives the city some breathing room to tackle nagging problems like the homeless crisis, blight and putting more police on foot patrols in high crime areas.
“In my engagements with the community, I routinely hear complaints about crime. I hear complaints about homelessness and about blight. So, it makes sense for us to dedicate the resources where people are most concerned,” Liccardo told KPIX 5.
The mayor said he wants to add 25 new officers to the SJPD. Liccardo also wants to build 400 more quick build apartments to house the homeless.
And expand programs that employ unhoused people to clean up blighted areas.
“It’s been a systemic problem for years,” said business owner Jim Salata, who’s been asking City Hall for help to clean up the neighborhood around his office.
"Anything we can do is good, don't get me wrong. But it's a Herculean task. Can it be done in one year? I don't know," Salata said.
The mayor’s office said projections indicate San Jose will have an ongoing savings from falling pension costs to fund these efforts over the long term.