SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A woman who was struck by a vehicle crossing McLaughlin Ave. in San Jose on March 5th has succumbed to her injuries, police said.
The victim — whose identity has not been released — was transported from the scene to a local hospital suffering from life threatening injuries. Although she initially stabilized, the victim died of her injuries on March 6th.
She is the 11th pedestrian death of the year in San Jose.
Investigators said a 2015 Nissan Rogue, driven by an adult female, was traveling southbound on McLaughlin Ave. in the No.1 lane. The Nissan struck the woman as she was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk.
The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and has been cooperating with the investigation. Neither drug or alcohol use was suspected to have played a role.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after they notify next of kin.
Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Templeman #3556 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.