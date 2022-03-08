SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Prosecutors in San Francisco charged three people, including a man suspected in last year’s burglary of a Louis Vuitton store in Union Square, in connection with a series of auto burglaries along the waterfront.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced Tuesday that 23-year-old Tomiko Miller, 25-year-old Deshawn Patton and 30-year-old Michael Menifee-Patton are facing multiple counts, including second degree burglary, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest. According to jail records, the suspects are also facing various weapons charges.

“Auto burglaries have plagued this city for far too many years; I will do everything in my power to put an end to this scourge,” Boudin said in a statement. “I have a simple message for auto burglars: if you get arrested you will be held accountable.”

Prosecutors said the auto burglaries took place along the Embarcadero and in North Beach and that arrests were made after police observed the suspects breaking into vehicles.

Miller is among at least nine people charged in connection with a smash-and-grab at the Louis Vuitton store on November 19. Prosecutors said a judge rejected their request to hold Miller in custody while the case was pending and that he was released on GPS monitoring.

Following his release, prosecutors said Miller cut off his ankle monitor in the days leading up to his most recent arrest.

“Our office will once again ask the court for detention in this case and hope that the court will reevaluate its prior ruling and now order Mr. Miller to be held in custody pending trial,” Boudin said.

Along with Miller, prosecutors plan to ask the court to also detain the other two suspects.

All three are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.