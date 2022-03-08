Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — An overturned big rig that blocked SR-92 in both directions near Lower Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County Tuesday afternoon has been cleared, according to authorities.

The crash, which occurred near Lifemark Road, was first reported just after 1 p.m. Chopper 5 footage showed that the vehicle was on its side and appeared to have spilled its load of trash along the highway shoulder.

While initially there was one-way traffic control through the area, CHP later reported that CA-92 was shut down in both directions.

The roadway was finally cleared of the vehicle and the trash it was hauling as of shortly before 6 p.m., CHP said. The closure lasted nearly five hours.