SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — An overturned big rig that blocked SR-92 in both directions near Lower Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County Tuesday afternoon has been cleared, according to authorities.
The crash, which occurred near Lifemark Road, was first reported just after 1 p.m. Chopper 5 footage showed that the vehicle was on its side and appeared to have spilled its load of trash along the highway shoulder.
Westbound lanes are currently blocked by an overturned big rig with no estimated time of opening. Expect delays and use alternate routes. 91-S3
While initially there was one-way traffic control through the area, CHP later reported that CA-92 was shut down in both directions.
UPDATE: Traffic Collision and Overturned Tractor Trailer on CA-92 East of Lower Skyline Blvd in San Mateo County. All Lanes Closed in Both Directions. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
The roadway was finally cleared of the vehicle and the trash it was hauling as of shortly before 6 p.m., CHP said. The closure lasted nearly five hours.
UPDATE: Residual Delays on CA-92 East of Lower Skyline Blvd in San Mateo County. All Lanes Open.
