OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police have released disturbing surveillance video of a strong-arm robbery in Oakland, in hopes of tracking down the thief.
It happened on Saturday, around 7:30 in a parking lot located in the 200 block of 28th Street, according to police.
OPD is releasing this video in hopes of identifying an individual wanted in connection to a strong-arm robbery.
The incident occurred on 3/5/22 around 7:30p in the 200 block of 28th St.
The individual left the area in an awaiting vehicle.
If you have info (510) 238-3326 pic.twitter.com/8pjWsj9S1p
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) March 9, 2022
A woman is seen walking to her car with her purse, a tote bag and a shopping bag. The suspect runs at her and grabs her purse, wrestling the woman to the ground as she tries to hold onto her belongs.READ MORE: Gov. Newsom Delivers Optimistic Message, Promises Tax Rebate in State of the State
The thief manages to overcome her and runs off with her purse. Police said the suspect left in “an awaiting vehicle.”MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Evacuation Order Lifted After Ruptured Gas Line Capped in San Francisco's Sunnyside
Anyone with information is asked to call (510) 238-3326.