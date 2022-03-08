SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The City of San Jose could soon allow religious institutions to build affordable housing on their properties under a proposal put forth by the mayor’s office to amend the city’s charter.

Dubbed “YIGBY,” the effort is a direct response to opponents of development projects often referred to as NIMBYs, an acronym for “Not in My Backyard.”

“YIGBY stands for Yes in God’s Backyard. Many churches, synagogues, temples, and mosques stood up and said ‘Look, we have parking lots, we have extra lots that we can build in. Can we build affordable housing in those spaces?’” said Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Still in its early stages, city staff are working with the state to obtain the necessary environmental approvals. A city charter amendment of this nature would only require a simple council majority to pass. Liccardo expects the YIGBY proposal to pass unanimously by the end of the year, calling it a “win-win.”

“NIMBYs have drawn fire, and perhaps appropriately so in many cases, where there’s been too much pushback against the kind of housing that we currently need in our communities,” said Mayor Liccardo. “We know that there are reasonable concerns that every neighborhood has, and should have, whether it’s around traffic, or parking or whatever it might be. We should squarely address those issues and work through them with the community. But fundamentally, we’ve got to make room for more Californians.”

San Jose’s YIGBY movement was spurred in large part by Cathedral of Faith. The church’s large 14-acre parcel with an expansive parking lot located near Curtner Avenue and Highway 87, has been one of the city’s largest food distribution sites during the pandemic.

Lead Pastor Ken Foreman says the church has envisioned a housing project on the site for 20 years.

“If God has blessed us with property in the area right now, how can we use that property to serve our community?” said Pastor Foreman.

Working in conjunction with Palo Alto based Sand Hill Property Company, renderings show a 237-unit project divided into two towers, each five to six stories tall. The project will be a mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Within the 1.87 acre footprint, there are plans for a cafe, garden, playground, and possibly a thrift store. The “village” concept would serve seniors, needy families, and adults with developmental disabilities.

If the council approves the YIGBY proposal, Cathedral of Faith aims to break ground in 2023. Pastor Foreman hopes they can be a model for other religious organizations with large parcels of underutilized land.

“All of us are going to have to open our hearts a bit and see what can we do instead of automatically saying ‘no’. How can we find ways to say ‘yes?’” said Foreman. “I do think that it’s the heart of God for people to have safe and secure housing in a community. I think that’s one of the ways that God’s blessing comes to a community.”