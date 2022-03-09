RICHMOND (CBS SF/BCN) – After the Red Line between Richmond and MacArthur stations closed due to power issues, BART provided some options this week.
Passengers attempting to get from the Richmond to MacArthur stations should use the Orange Line that goes toward Berryessa/North San Jose.READ MORE: SoFi Assault Victim Awakes From Coma; 49ers Fan Daniel Luna Faces Long Road To Recovery
Riders between Richmond and Ashby stations can expect a train every 15 minutes in both directions on weekdays, BART officials said. On weekends, trains will come every 30 minutes in both directions.
A shuttle train is available between the SFO and Millbrae stations and riders can transfer to/from a Yellow Line (Antioch-SFO) train at the SFO station.READ MORE: Four Arrested In Marin Camera Shop Armed Robbery
The problem stems from a power traction cable break between the El Cerrito Plaza and Ashby stations that occurred Sunday, agency officials said.
On Monday, a substation failure occurred on the same section. That led to a power loss in the morning between the El Cerrito Del Norte and North Berkeley stations.
BART officials said Tuesday they are exploring running shorter trains with around five cars per train at much higher frequencies to alleviate the service impact between the Richmond and MacArthur stations.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Man Found Guilty Of Pimping 17-Year-Old In Oakland And San Francisco
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.